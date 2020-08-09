Reports of Disha Salian's body being found naked is false: Mumbai's Zone-11 DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-11, Mumbai) Vishal Thakur on Sunday refuted reports claiming that the body of deceased Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found naked by the police team when they reached the spot. The DCP's (Deputy Commissioner of Police) comments came in the wake of some portals running stories claiming that Salian's post-mortem reports said that her body was found in nude condition by the police team.

Upon reaching the spot, as per Thakur, the team of police had conducted 'panchnama' of the body in the presence of her parents and have recorded statements of about 25 people so far in the connection of her death, including the last person she had spoken to before her death. "This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian's body being found naked is false. After the incident, police immediately reached the spot and did 'panchnama' of the body. Her parents were at the spot," Thakur said.

Salian had allegedly jumped off the 14th floor of a building in the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad region in June. "Disha had made last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. Statements of 20-25 people recorded so far," he added.

Police had earlier informed that an accidental death case has been registered in the alleged suicide of the Rajput's former manager. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Salian's death, stating that her death is inter-linked with that of Rajput's.

It sought directions to the Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the suspicious deaths of Salian and Rajput as prima facia both the cases are interlinked and connected. Salian died on June 8, following which a few days later on June 14, Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. (ANI)