Six new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Sunday, taking the Himalayan state's caseload to 866, a senior Health department official said. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said that five positive cases have been reported from South Sikkim and East Sikkim one case.

Of the total 866 COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, East Sikkim has registered the highest number of cases at 595 followed by 228 in South Sikkim, 42 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, he said. Sikkim has 371 active COVID-19 cases, while 484 patients have been cured of the disease and one patient has died, Bhutia said.

So far 30,732 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Sikkim, he said..

