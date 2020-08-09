Kerala govt shouldn't differentiate between plane crash, landslide victims: MoS Muraleedharan

Left Menu
The Kerala government should not differentiate between the victims of the Karipur plane crash and the Rajmala landslide, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan during his visit to the landslide site on Sunday.

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:42 IST
The Kerala government should not differentiate between the victims of the Karipur plane crash and the Rajmala landslide, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan during his visit to the landslide site on Sunday. "It is not right for the government to take a separate stand in each place. It is not right for the Chief Minister to be selective," Muraleedharan told reporters.

He added that the pathetic condition in which plantation workers live in Rajmala should become eye-opener to the state government. "Very tragic incident. I convey my condolences to loved ones of those who lost their lives. Kerala is considered a developed state but the pathetic condition in which plantation workers live should be an eye-opener to the government. I'm sure urgent efforts will be made by the state government," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the Rajamala landslide tragedy. However, the Kerala government, on Saturday, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger who died in the Air India Express flight that veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur International Airport on August 7. But Chief Minister said the prime importance is rescue operations and arranging treatment for people who survived the landslide. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Power Minister M M Mani are also camping at the site and leading the rescue operations in Idukki.

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also criticised the Vijayan government for being 'divisive' while dealing with the two tragedies. Taking to his Twitter and Facebook handles, Chennithala wrote, "The families of those who died in the tragedy should also be given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each. The amount declared in Karipur should be paid here as well. The government should not have been criticised for being so divisive. The locals are dissatisfied that the Chief Minister did not visit the site of the tragedy."

He added on this Facebook post that he doesn't want to cause controversy at this point and is just sharing the sentiments of the local residents. The Chief Minister had been unable to visit the Rajamala landslide site, while he paid a visit to Kozhikode Medical College where the passengers of Air India flight AXB1344 are being treated and took stock of the situation on Saturday. (ANI)

