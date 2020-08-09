MP: Four undertrial prisoners escape sub-jail, captured
They reached the top of the wall by climbing on the shoulders of each other in Depalpur area, located some 40 kms away from here, said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pratul Sinha. While they were trying to get away after climbing down the wall other side, residents of quarters of jail staffers and some villagers raised an alarm.PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:30 IST
Four undertrial prisoners escaped the sub-jail in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday by scaling the 17-foot wall, but were captured by staffers and villagers after a chase, officials said. They reached the top of the wall by climbing on the shoulders of each other in Depalpur area, located some 40 kms away from here, said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pratul Sinha.
While they were trying to get away after climbing down the wall other side, residents of quarters of jail staffers and some villagers raised an alarm. The four were captured by jail warders with the help of villagers, Sinha added.
Before climbing the wall, the four had tried to snatch keys from a member of the jail staff, he said. Dipalpur Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sanjay Chaturvedi said a case has been filed against the undertrials, identified as Vikas, Sanjay, Devkaran and Vinod.
The four, aged between 20 and 25 years, are facing the trial for allegedly kidnapping and killing a businessman in Manpur area in March, he added..
