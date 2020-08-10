Security guard killed in Noida factory fire
"Sandeep Kumar, who worked as a security guard, in the company got killed in the fire. The cause of the fire was not known immediately and further proceedings were underway, the official added.PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:33 IST
A 27-year-old security guard was killed in a fire that broke out at a pen manufacturing company in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday morning, police said
The fire broke out in the early hours in the Sector 63 located company and was controlled by 7 am, the police said. "Sandeep Kumar, who worked as a security guard, in the company got killed in the fire. He was a native of Bahraich district," an official from the local Phase 3 police station said. The cause of the fire was not known immediately and further proceedings were underway, the official added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Uttar Pradesh
- Sector
- Bahraich
ALSO READ
PM to launch COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata on Monday
Man arrested for killing 'alcoholic' brother in Greater Noida
Noida varsity makes self-sanitising gloves, devices that alert user on social distancing breach
PM Narendra Modi launches COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata.
PM Modi launches high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata