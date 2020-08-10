Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Monday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along LoC in Balakote sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:04 IST
Pakistan on Monday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along LoC in Balakote sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 10.15 am today.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Pakistan had on Sunday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni, and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district.
