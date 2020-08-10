Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andaman optical fibre cable project symbol of Modi's commitment to ease of living: Nadda

The prime minister on Monday inaugurated the first-ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par with services in the mainland.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:47 IST
Andaman optical fibre cable project symbol of Modi's commitment to ease of living: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said the inauguration of the optical fibre cable project linking the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the rest of the country is a "symbol" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ease of living. By inaugurating the submarine optical fibre cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, the prime minister has opened doors to endless opportunities for the people of Andaman and Nicobar, Nadda tweeted.

"Along with providing cheap & good facilities of mobile connectivity and fast internet, this will also help in boosting the tourism. Optical fibre project connecting Andaman & Nicobar to the rest of the country & the world is a symbol of Modi Ji's commitment to Ease of Living," he said. The prime minister on Monday inaugurated the first-ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par with services in the mainland.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

'Laal Singh Chaddha' release postponed to Christmas 2021

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, will now release on Christmas 2021, the makers announced on Monday. The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was ...

Young pitchers headline Twins' opener in Milwaukee

Minnesotas Randy Dobnak and Milwaukees Adrian Houser might not necessarily be household names throughout the big leagues, but they happen to be two of the better pitchers on the young 2020 season. Dobnaks task is clear Help the struggling T...

Honda Cars India begins pre-launch bookings of new Jazz

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday said it has started pre-launch bookings of its upcoming refreshed premium hatchback model, Jazz. The new Jazz can be pre-booked with an amount of Rs 21,000 at all authorised HCIL dealerships across India ...

Plea to take CLAT from home not maintainable as exam postponed: NLU to HC

The National Law Universities NLU consortium told the Delhi High Court on Monday that since the Common Law Admission Test CLAT 2020 has been postponed, the plea seeking that candidates be allowed to take it from their homes instead of at ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020