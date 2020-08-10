ED questioning Rhea, her kin and Shruti Modi in Sushant case

The questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty is underway at Enforcement Directorate office here in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Shruti Modi, Rhea's former business manager is also being questioned by the agency.

The Enforcement Directorate had already questioned Rhea once on Saturday, following which she was called back on Monday. The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against Rhea in Bihar on July 28.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)