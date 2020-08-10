Left Menu
Mulayam's condition improving: Hospital

The condition of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav who was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow last week is improving, the medical facility said on Monday. His test results for coronavirus were negative. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's condition is improving and he is responding to treatment, Medanta Hospital director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

Updated: 10-08-2020 13:53 IST
The condition of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav who was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow last week is improving, the medical facility said on Monday. Yadav was admitted last Friday following an infection in the urinary tract. His test results for coronavirus were negative.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's condition is improving and he is responding to treatment, Medanta Hospital director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI. Kapoor had earlier said the 80-year-old SP leader also underwent ultrasound, blood and urine tests.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said on Saturday that party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav had gone to the hospital on Friday night to enquire about the condition of the party patriarch. PTI NAV HMB.

