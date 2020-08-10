Panchayat official killed after rock hits car

A panchayat official was killed and four others were injured on Monday when rocks tumbling down the hills following heavy rains fell on their cars in two separate incidents in Chamoli district, police said. Pokhri Nagar Panchayat's executive officer Nand Ram Tiwari was killed on the spot after his car was hit by a rock rolling down the hillside near Hapla on the Gopeshwar-Pokhri motor road.

Two others who sustained injuries in the incident have been hospitalised, they said. In another incident, a rock fell on a car on the Karnaprayag-Nainisain motor road in the district leaving two people injured, they said.