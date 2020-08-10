56 passengers injured in Kozhikode plane crash discharged
Fifty-six passengers, who had suffered injuries in the Kozhikode plane crash, have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining complete fitness, according to Air India Express.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:47 IST
Fifty-six passengers, who had suffered injuries in the Kozhikode plane crash, have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining complete fitness, according to Air India Express. The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers, including 10 infants, crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7, claiming 18 lives including two pilots.
The black box of Air India Express flight was brought to Delhi on Sunday and has been kept at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lab for examination. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that findings of the investigation into the accident will be made public. (ANI)
