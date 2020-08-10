2 killed, 3 injured in fire in Jorhat city

Left Menu
The fire has been brought under control now after fire tenders from ONGC, Numaligarh Refinery and Air Force apart from the State Fire Services from Jorhat, Titabor, Mariani, Borholla and Dergaon fought several hours to douse the blaze, the officials said. "At least two persons have died and three other persons suffered injuries in the major fire, which broke out near Marwari Thakurbari beside the Tocklai river bridge on the busy AT Road on Sunday midnight," Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least two persons were killed and three others injured on Monday in a major fire that gutted some shops, houses and godowns on the busy AT Road in Jorhat city, officials said. The fire has been brought under control now after fire tenders from ONGC, Numaligarh Refinery and Air Force apart from the State Fire Services from Jorhat, Titabor, Mariani, Borholla and Dergaon fought several hours to douse the blaze, the officials said.

"At least two persons have died and three other persons suffered injuries in the major fire, which broke out near Marwari Thakurbari beside the Tocklai river bridge on the busy AT Road on Sunday midnight," Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said. Officials involved in the fire control operations said that at least six other persons have suffered minor injuries due to the fire and follow-up rescue exercise.

Korati said that as per the preliminary estimates, around 10 establishments like shops, houses, godowns and hotels were gutted in the fire. "... 13 fire tenders of State Fire Services, ONGC, Air Force, Numaligarh Refinery and from nearby districts were engaged to control the blaze. Some of the fire tenders are still present at the site," she added.

The deceased have been identified as Satyanarayan Agarwal (75) and Gomti Devi (72), who had jumped from their home to the Tocklai river flowing at the backside of their building, an official said. The injured were admitted at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, which has referred them to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment, Korati said.

According to Jorhat Fire officer Bidyut Gogoi, the initial investigation has hinted towards a short circuit from a ceiling fan in one of the buildings as the reason for the fire. Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, who is an MLA from Jorhat constituency, visited the site and took stock of the situation.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. The fire department reached immediately and worked very hard to control the fire. I express my deepest condolences to the two persons losing their lives in this fire," he added..

