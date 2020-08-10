Himachal's COVID-19 count at 3,375
The total count of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stood at 3,375 on Monday.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:41 IST
The State Health Department said that total count included 1,153 active cases, 2,181 recovered patients.
Thirteen persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state.
