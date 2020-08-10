Pondy Minister tests positive for virus, admitted to JIPMER

Pondy Minister tests positive for virus, admitted to JIPMERPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:01 IST
Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He was admitted to JIPMER, director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI.
Meanwhile, 245 new cases were reported in the Union Territory taking the total number of infections so far to 5,624, Kumar said in a press release. PTI COR NVG NVG
