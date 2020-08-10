Left Menu
Students to get 4-hours to finish DU's School of Open Learning OBE-2020 exams

In order to assist students appearing for Delhi University's online Open Book Examinations (OBE)-2020, conducted by the School of Open Learning (SOL), which began today, authorities have decided to provide four hours of time to complete the exams.

10-08-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to assist students appearing for Delhi University's online Open Book Examinations (OBE)-2020, conducted by the School of Open Learning (SOL), which began today, authorities have decided to provide four hours of time to complete the exams. The four hours include three for writing the exam and an hour for scanning the answer sheets and uploading the same on the site, additionally, students with disabilities will be given an hour extra each for completing their answers and uploading them i.e. a total of six hours.

Students will require to get themselves registered on DU's portal http://solobe.du.ac.in before the start of the exams for downloading the question papers and uploading their answer sheets. Those who have got themselves registered during the time of mock tests, however, need not register again.

The varsity will send a link to the registered email-ids of students before the start of each exam, from which the students can download the question papers, additionally, the ones who do not get the link can also call on 011-27008499 to get the same on their mail/Whatsapp. The phone number can also be used by students who have any queries or are facing other issues along the way. The answer sheets, with name, examination roll number, name of programme, paper code, among other details, will have to upload it on the university portal within the 7MB limit.

Those facing difficulties in doing so can send the answer sheets in PDF format to the central e-mail of the university, obescript@exam.du.ac.in, or can mail it to the course wise email ids of SOL. The university is also running an email helpline to address the exam-specific queries of the students which can be reached out to at grievanceexam2020@gmail.com.

(ANI)

