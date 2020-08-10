Rains keep Delhi waiting

Most places in the national capital remained dry on Monday despite the weather department's forecast of moderate to heavy rains in the city. However, light to moderate rainfall is expected at night. While the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded nil rainfall till 5:30 pm, the Ridge and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded traces of precipitation. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had predicted moderate to heavy rains in the city from Sunday evening to Wednesday. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting center, said only very light rains occurred at a few places on Monday but the intensity is likely to increase in the next two days.

A spell of intense rains is likely on Wednesday, he added. After more than normal rainfall in July, monsoonal precipitation has remained subdued in Delhi in August so far.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 21.9 mm rainfall in August so far against the normal of 94.5 mm, a deficiency of 77 per cent. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have recorded 45 per cent and 77 per cent less rains this month. In July, Delhi had gauged 236.9 mm precipitation, which was 12 per cent more than the normal of 210.6 mm. PTI GVS TDS TDS