Cong demands Karna govt come out with Rs 10,000 cr package to protect Cauvery river basin

The Cauvery river is an asset not only to the state, but also Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, it is our duty to protect it," KPCC chief D K Shivakumar said. Though the region has been continually battered by rains for the last three years, problems of people living in these areas have not been solved and facilities promised had not been given to them, he told reporters here "We will have to find a permanent solution...I urge the government to announce a special package.

Cong demands Karna govt come out with Rs 10,000 cr package to protect Cauvery river basin
Congress in Karnataka on Monday demanded that the state government come out with a special Rs 10,000 crore package to find a permanent solution to protect the Cauvery river basin area that has been continually ravaged by floods and landslides over the years. "For the last two days I have travelled in the flood affected areas starting from Kodagu. The Cauvery river is an asset not only to the state, but also Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, it is our duty to protect it," KPCC chief D K Shivakumar said.

Though the region has been continually battered by rains for the last three years, problems of people living in these areas have not been solved and facilities promised had not been given to them, he told reporters here "We will have to find a permanent solution...I urge the government to announce a special package. Take two or three years, but find a permanent solution to places that are prone to landslides, low lying areas that are getting inundated.

Come out with a special package of Rs 10,000 crore, taking the Centre into confidence," Shivakumar said, adding both the state and centre should join hands for this. Asking the state government to put pressure on the centre in this regard, he suggested that an all-party delegation be taken to meet the union government, aimed at getting money to find a permanent solution to the troubles faced by the region.

He even urged the government to convene the assembly session to discuss the matter and take suggestions from the opposition. Setting aside differences among parties, the government should come forward to find a permanent solution to the troubles of the Cauvery river basin area, he added.

Pointing out that the centre had given just Rs1,860 crore during the floods last year while loss was to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore, Shivakumar said those whose houses were damaged did not get proper relief and added that he has asked party leaders to gather information in this regard. "Six teams have been constituted to visit flood affected areas of the state and gather information," he said.

The KPCC chief said the party planned to organise "Jana Dhwani" (people's voice) a protest on August 20 at taluk and district centres across the state against amendment to land, APMC and labour laws brought in by this government and also against its 'failure' in handling the coronavirus crisis and floods by following COVID guidelines.

