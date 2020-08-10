Left Menu
Pakistani troops target forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch with heavy mortar-shelling

The heavy shelling and firing from across the border in Balakote and Krishna Ghati sectors drew a strong and befitting response from the Indian Army, the spokesperson said. In the first act of ceasefire violation of the day, the Pakistani troops opened fire on forward posts in Balakote sector around 10.15 am, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani troops resorted to intense mortar-shelling and firing from small arms on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, a defence spokesperson said. The heavy shelling and firing from across the border in Balakote and Krishna Ghati sectors drew a strong and befitting response from the Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

In the first act of ceasefire violation of the day, the Pakistani troops opened fire on forward posts in Balakote sector around 10.15 am, the spokesperson said. The cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, but there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he added. Officials said the Pakistan Army personnel also fired mortar shells targeting Tarkundi village and triggering panic among the villagers.

The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing from small arms and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector around 6.35 pm, the spokesperson said. The shelling is still going on and further details are awaited, he added.

On Sunday, the Pakistani troops had resorted to heavy shelling in Mankote, Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors..

