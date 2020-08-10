1.33 lakh litres of 'lahan' seized in Punjab

The Punjab Excise Department in a joint operation with the police on Monday seized 1.33 lakh litres of 'lahan', used in making illicit liquor. The crackdown on illicit liquor makers comes days after 121 people died in a spurious liquor tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur's Batala.

About 1,25,000 litres of 'lahan' was recovered from Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts during raids conducted by the joint teams, a spokesperson of the Excise Department said. A case in this regard was registered at the Harike police station. During a separate raid at village Mahalam in Jalalabad, the team seized 6,500 litres of 'lahan', while another 2,000 litres was recovered from Dhani Dariya Wali village in Ferozepur, the spokesperson said.

