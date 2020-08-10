Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skill development schemes in Kashmir valley empower women

Skill development schemes have gained pace in Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, enabling thousands of youngsters to receive training under them and become independent.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:00 IST
Skill development schemes in Kashmir valley empower women
Women being trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana in Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Skill development schemes have gained pace in Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, enabling thousands of youngsters to receive training under them and become independent. Women have become self-reliant with these government-backed initiatives.

Ufia Jan, who is a programme manager at a skill development centre for tailoring and stitching, said the central government schemes have proven to be instrumental in the overall growth of women in the Union Territory. "We have started this skill development centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana scheme where youngsters from the economically backward sections are given skill training. This is an inclusive training programme and we provide skill training for specially-abled persons also because they also have the right to earn a respectable living for themselves," said Ufia Jan.

An unprecedented enrolment in educational institutions testifies the endeavours being put in by the government to change the academic landscape of the territory. While the government has planned to build over a hundred colleges to provide every student in the valley access to education, half the project has already been accomplished.

Youths, especially girls, have hailed government efforts saying it has eliminated the fatigue they would go through in the absence of an institute in their nearby area. A girl student, Jazia Jan from Pulwama said, "If we did not have this college here, we would have had to go to Srinagar for studies. Now, with the construction of this science block, we do not need to go elsewhere. The government is doing a good job."

A slew of developmental federal government schemes post August 5, 2019, has allowed Kashmiri youth to dream big and achieve more. While the authorities have pushed for equal rights and opportunities for all, they have ensured a tangible growth on the ground. Whether it is education, employment or infrastructure, Kashmir has witnessed a considerable amount of development in the past one year with locals overwhelmed at the pace at which assignments are being pursued and accomplished.

Abid Salam, a Municipal Corporator in Baramulla town of the Kashmir valley says that he had grown pessimistic after a bridge in his region collapsed due to torrential rains in 2014. He was never confident of a project getting completed in previous dispensations but today he says the work is being done on a war-footing. "When Jammu & Kashmir was a state and this bridge got demolished during the floods (in 2014), we wondered whether this old town bridge will ever be constructed or not along with other development projects. This is a conjunction between the old town and the new town on which both of them are dependent. After Jammu & Kashmir became the Union Territory, the construction of this bridge started and is about to finish as well," said Abid.

Kashmiris say that there is no dearth of talent in Jammu & Kashmir; it's just that they need proper training and channelisation and the central government schemes have exactly been doing this. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Blast destroys Baltimore homes; at least 1 dead, 5 trapped - firefighters

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, leveling several houses, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others were trapped, firefighters said.Photos from the scene showed a ...

Sri Lanka asks India to confirm wanted criminal's death

Sri Lanka has sent samples for the DNA verification to confirm if a criminal, wanted in several heinous crimes including killings, has died in India. Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka, who is believed to have fled to India, had undergone a...

PM for extensive use of innovative tech to improve flood forecast and warning system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the need for a better coordination between all the central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods. He also stressed on extensive use of innovative technologi...

Bihar flood situation remains grim, 74.40 lakh people affected in 16 districts

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday with 20,000 more people affected by the calamity in 16 districts in the past 24 hours, a Disaster Management Department bulletin said. The total number of flood-affected people in the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020