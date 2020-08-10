Delhi govt approves purchase of routers, NAS devices for virtual hearings at district courts

The Delhi government on Monday approved the purchase of routers and network attached storage devices at a total cost of over 3.70 crore to enable virtual hearings in district courts during the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The approval of the Delhi cabinet to procure six routers and six NAS devices will pave the way for all litigants to view and attend court hearings virtually. It will also enable the courts to cope up with the requirement of dedicated 1 GBPS leased line in all the court complexes for smooth and hassle-free functioning, the government said. According to the statement, the estimated cost for the procurement of routers is Rs 1.58 crore and the estimated cost for the procurement of NAS devices is Rs 2.16 crore.

The six routers and six NAS devices will be installed in district court complexes like Tis Hazari, Rohini, Karkardooma, Saket, Patiala House and Dwarka court complexes. The provision of NAS Devices and routers will facilitate virtual hearings at district courts for the convenience of lawyers, litigants, and subordinate judiciary, it added.