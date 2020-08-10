Fire in city building, 10 fire tenders pressed into

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storeyed building at Pollock Street in the central part of the city on Monday and firemen have so far rescued one person from inside it, fire brigade officials said. At least 10 fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out in the evening in the G+5 building housing several offices, they said.

"The fire is not yet not under control but the fire officers have managed to reach near the source of the fire. The cause of the fire is yet not known" Firhad Hakim, the West Bengal Urban Development Minister and chairman of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation caretaker body said.

The rescued man is fine now, he said. According to a fire brigade official, most of the offices were vacant with only a few employees attending duty because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our officers are fighting tooth and nail to douse the fire. We are trying hard so that the blaze does not spread to the nearby structures," he said..