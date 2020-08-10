Several parts of Karnataka face a flood-like situation

Left Menu
Several parts of Karnataka, including Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, continue to face a flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall, while the Central Water Commission (CWC) warned that Cauvery river in Chamarajanagar district is flowing in 'severe situation', on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:38 IST
Visuals from Karwar in Uttara Kannada district [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

CWC in its flood forecast said, "River Cauvery at Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION as on August 8."

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in its alert, valid till 8.30 am on August 11, also warned of moderate to extremely heavy rain in various parts of the state. "Widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated places very heavy to extremely heavy rains likely over Coastal region. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains and at isolated places heavy rains likely over Malnad region and parts of North Interior Karnataka region. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over South Interior Karnataka region," said KSNDMC.

Executive Engineer of the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir in Mandya district of Karnataka on August 7 cautioned people living in low-lying areas near the Cauvery river to move to safer places as the water level of the river was on a constant rise due to heavy rains. The Karnataka government on August 6 said that it had already released Rs 50 crore, and will release more funds if needed amid the incessant rainfall across the state.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also directed the district in-charge ministers to take appropriate precautions in the face of increasing rainfall across the state. (ANI)

