Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam communal cash: Curfew lifted from one police station area

However, night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will continue in Dhekiajuli, as in the rest of the state, as per the COVID- 19 protocol, according to the order. The clashes took place at Bhora Singori and Goruduba villages under Paschim Borgaon panchayat on August 5 after Bajrang Dal activists organised a bike rally to celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, officials said.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:52 IST
Assam communal cash: Curfew lifted from one police station area

The administration in Assam's Sonitpur district on Monday lifted the indefinite curfew, imposed following communal clashes over the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5, from one police station area, but said that it would continue to be in force in another. Indefinite curfew was clamped in areas under Dhekiajuli and Thelamara police stations on the night of August 5 after clashes took place in two villages.

Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh said in an order that indefinite curfew was lifted from Dhekiajuli police station areas. However, night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will continue in Dhekiajuli, as in the rest of the state, as per the COVID- 19 protocol, according to the order.

The clashes took place at Bhora Singori and Goruduba villages under Paschim Borgaon panchayat on August 5 after Bajrang Dal activists organised a bike rally to celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, officials said. The bikers went to a Shiva temple at Bhora Singori under Thelamara police station area in a procession without permission, playing loud music and shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

Local people objected to the bikers playing loud music in their area and also asked them why the rally was organised during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to arguments that eventually turned ugly and a clash started. The violence then spread to Goruduba, which is next to Bhora Singori. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered the director general of police to probe the incident.

Three cases were registered in this connection..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Police clash with protesters in Belarusian capital -Reuters witness

Belarusian police clashed with protesters in Minsk for the second evening in a row on Monday after President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide victory in a contested election, a Reuters witness said.Police were seen dragging protesters o...

SPECIAL REPORT-Lebanon’s power struggle – why a failing state can’t get the lights on

Surveying Beiruts shattered streets last week, in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port that killed at least 158 people, French President Emmanuel Macron offered support to the people of Lebanon and delivered a stern message to t...

DU teachers doubt feasibility of open book exams, await clarity on evaluation guidelines

As Delhi Universitys online open book examinations began on Monday, the teachers expressed doubts over its feasibility in the long run and also flagged the lack of guidelines to evaluate students under the latest exam mode. The varsity h...

Former Paypal executive to lead Facebook Pay

Facebook Inc named former PayPal Holdings Inc executive Stephane Kasriel to lead Facebook Pay, a company executive said on Monday. The social media giant will also create a new group to look after its payments-related initiatives, including...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020