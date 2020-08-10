Assam communal cash: Curfew lifted from one police station area

The administration in Assam's Sonitpur district on Monday lifted the indefinite curfew, imposed following communal clashes over the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5, from one police station area, but said that it would continue to be in force in another. Indefinite curfew was clamped in areas under Dhekiajuli and Thelamara police stations on the night of August 5 after clashes took place in two villages.

Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh said in an order that indefinite curfew was lifted from Dhekiajuli police station areas. However, night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will continue in Dhekiajuli, as in the rest of the state, as per the COVID- 19 protocol, according to the order.

The clashes took place at Bhora Singori and Goruduba villages under Paschim Borgaon panchayat on August 5 after Bajrang Dal activists organised a bike rally to celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, officials said. The bikers went to a Shiva temple at Bhora Singori under Thelamara police station area in a procession without permission, playing loud music and shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

Local people objected to the bikers playing loud music in their area and also asked them why the rally was organised during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to arguments that eventually turned ugly and a clash started. The violence then spread to Goruduba, which is next to Bhora Singori. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered the director general of police to probe the incident.

Three cases were registered in this connection..