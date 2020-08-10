Left Menu
U'khand records 9 more COVID-19 deaths, no. of cases goes past 10,000

Dehradun district accounted for 41 cases, Nainital 25, Pithoragarh 10, Tehri seven, Chamoli and Almora six each, Champawat three, Uttarkashi two and Rudraprayag one, it added. With the addition of the new cases, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally has risen to 10,021, out of which 6,301 patients have recovered, 39 have migrated out of the state and 134 have died.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:11 IST
Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 134 in the state, while the tally of cases climbed to 10,021 with 389 more people testing positive. Six of the nine COVID-19 patients died at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital, two at the AIIMS, Rishikesh and one at the SMI hospital, Dehradun, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

A total of 389 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded, with Haridwar district reporting the highest number of 178 cases, followed by Udham Singh Nagar, which registered 110 cases, the bulletin said. Dehradun district accounted for 41 cases, Nainital 25, Pithoragarh 10, Tehri seven, Chamoli and Almora six each, Champawat three, Uttarkashi two and Rudraprayag one, it added.

With the addition of the new cases, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally has risen to 10,021, out of which 6,301 patients have recovered, 39 have migrated out of the state and 134 have died. The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,547, the bulletin said.

