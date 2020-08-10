Delhi govt to provide loans upto Rs 20,000 to street vendors

The Delhi government will provide loans up to Rs 20,000 to street vendors in the city, officials said on Monday. The national capital has close to 5 lakh street vendors, but only 1.3 lakh had registered themselves with the erstwhile MCD and the NDMC in 2007.

The Delhi SC, ST, OBC, Minorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC) will provide loans up to Rs 20,000 at low interest rates to the street vendors, including vegetable and fruit sellers, the official said. The decision, taken by Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam during a meeting of the corporation, will reduce the dependence of street vendors on private moneylenders, he said. The DSFDC has also renovated its 60 work sheds in Raghubir Nagar. These are ready for allotment to entrepreneurs belonging to Scheduled Castes.