Sitharaman launches online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline showcasing over 6800 projects, the Ministry of Finance said. The NIP project database will help in providing real-time updates for foreign and domestic investors on the infrastructure projects, it said.

Pointing out that it was launched with an aim to create world-class infrastructure in India, it added, "NIP with 6800+ projects has been launched with the aim to create world-class infrastructure in the country and improve the quality of life of all citizens." "NIP will provide a boost to the vision of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. The availability of NIP projects on IIG will ensure easy accessibility to updated project information and attract investors for PPP projects. This is a great step in the direction of implementing NIP- giving a fillip to infrastructure development in the country," the minister said as per the PIB statement.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance said, "The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) aims to bolster infrastructure development across sectors such as transport, logistics, communication, energy, water and sanitation, among others." (ANI)