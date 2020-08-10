Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman launches online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline showcasing over 6800 projects, the Ministry of Finance said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:37 IST
Sitharaman launches online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline showcasing over 6800 projects, the Ministry of Finance said. The NIP project database will help in providing real-time updates for foreign and domestic investors on the infrastructure projects, it said.

Pointing out that it was launched with an aim to create world-class infrastructure in India, it added, "NIP with 6800+ projects has been launched with the aim to create world-class infrastructure in the country and improve the quality of life of all citizens." "NIP will provide a boost to the vision of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. The availability of NIP projects on IIG will ensure easy accessibility to updated project information and attract investors for PPP projects. This is a great step in the direction of implementing NIP- giving a fillip to infrastructure development in the country," the minister said as per the PIB statement.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance said, "The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) aims to bolster infrastructure development across sectors such as transport, logistics, communication, energy, water and sanitation, among others." (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian valley evacuated as cathedral-sized glacier slips

A melting glacier as large as a cathedral is at risk of breaking apart due to a heat wave, forcing the evacuation of part of an Italian alpine valley.The alarm was raised on Wednesday afternoon when experts in helicopters realised that the ...

At least six killed as Somalia security forces put out prison uprising

At least six prisoners were killed and another six injured when Somali security forces beat back an uprising in Mogadishus central prison on Monday, state radio reported.A senior police officer who did not wish to be named said that mutinou...

Tunisia PM designate to form technocratic govt without parties

Tunisias prime minister-designate said on Monday he would form a purely technocratic government following wrangling among political parties over the formation of the countrys next administration. The decision by Hichem Mechichi will likely ...

Guterres pledges continued UN support for Lebanon ‘in every possible way’

At a virtual briefing on Monday, high-level UN officials detailed how the situation is unfolding on the ground and what the Organization is doing to assist.The legendary strength of the Lebanese people now faces an additional test, said U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020