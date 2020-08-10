Ghaziabad accident: Third body recovered from Ganga canal in Mathura

Days after three men drowned in the Ganga canal near Masuri in Ghaziabad district after their speeding car plunged into it, the body of the third victim was fished out from the stream several kilometres away in Mathura district on Monday, said police. The body of Sanjeev, a Bareilly native, was fished out from the canal in Surir town of Mathura district, said Surir police station SHO Maharaj Singh Bhati.

The body was identified by family members of the deceased and handed over to them after completing all legal formalities, said Bhati. Three men, all Bareilly natives, drowned in the canal near Masuri on Friday night when the car they were travelling in had plunged into the stream. The fourth man, Paramveer, who was driving the car, however, had managed to swim out to safety and informed police of the accident. The police and National Disaster Relief Force personnel had managed to fish out the car the same night but they were unable to recover the bodies from the stream.

The bodies of two other victims, Ashish Dhyani and Vinod Kumar, were recovered from the canal around four km downstream in Hapur district on Sunday. The four were going to Chandigarh from Bareilly on Friday when the accident occurred.