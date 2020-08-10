Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, over 1,100 fresh cases

Nineteen cases were registered in Jhunjhunu, 18 each in Nagaur and Pratapgarh, 16 each in Churu and Dungarpur, 13 in Rajsamand, 11 each in Ganganagar and Jaisalmer, 10 in Jalore, nine in Chittorgarh, six in Tonk, five in Hanumangarh, four in Dausa, three in Baran, and two each in Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur and Sirohi. Jaipur accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state at 219, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 48 in Bikaner, 47 in Kota, 35 in Nagaur, 33 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:13 IST
Rajasthan reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, over 1,100 fresh cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll rose to 800 on Monday after 11 more patients succumbed to the disease, while 1,173 new cases took the infection tally to 53,670. Three of the fresh deaths were reported from Dungarpur, two each from Barmer, Jodhpur and Kota, and one each from Pali and Rajsamand, a health department official said. So far, 36,310 of the infected have been discharged after treatment. The state now has 13,810 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the 1,173 fresh cases, 170 were recorded in Kota, 165 in Alwar, 115 in Bikaner, 114 in Jaipur, 111 in Sikar, 80 in Jodhpur, 71 in Bharatpur, 42 in Banswara, 40 in Barmer, 38 in Udaipur, 34 in Ajmer and 28 in Bhilwara. Nineteen cases were registered in Jhunjhunu, 18 each in Nagaur and Pratapgarh, 16 each in Churu and Dungarpur, 13 in Rajsamand, 11 each in Ganganagar and Jaisalmer, 10 in Jalore, nine in Chittorgarh, six in Tonk, five in Hanumangarh, four in Dausa, three in Baran, and two each in Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur and Sirohi.

Jaipur accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state at 219, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 48 in Bikaner, 47 in Kota, 35 in Nagaur, 33 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt wins easy trust vote in Manipur, Congress cries foul

The BJP-led N Biren Singh government won a facile vote of confidence in Manipur on Monday, an exercise oppsition leader O Ibobi Singh called murder of democracy, after his demand for a division was turned down by Speaker Y Khamchand. With s...

Mexico's legendary masked wrestlers thrown out of ring by coronavirus

Mexicos legendary masked wrestlers have been economically body-slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, with some resorting to food parcels or even underground fights to survive a ban on sporting events.Several months into the pandemic, the are...

Lebanese PM steps down after Beirut blast, public anger

Lebanons prime minister stepped down from his job Monday in the wake of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut that has triggered public outrage, saying he has come to the conclusion that corruption in the country is bigger than the state. Th...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, pushing the death toll to 189, a state government bulletin said. A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,786, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,849 active cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020