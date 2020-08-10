Rajasthan reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, over 1,100 fresh cases

Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll rose to 800 on Monday after 11 more patients succumbed to the disease, while 1,173 new cases took the infection tally to 53,670. Three of the fresh deaths were reported from Dungarpur, two each from Barmer, Jodhpur and Kota, and one each from Pali and Rajsamand, a health department official said. So far, 36,310 of the infected have been discharged after treatment. The state now has 13,810 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the 1,173 fresh cases, 170 were recorded in Kota, 165 in Alwar, 115 in Bikaner, 114 in Jaipur, 111 in Sikar, 80 in Jodhpur, 71 in Bharatpur, 42 in Banswara, 40 in Barmer, 38 in Udaipur, 34 in Ajmer and 28 in Bhilwara. Nineteen cases were registered in Jhunjhunu, 18 each in Nagaur and Pratapgarh, 16 each in Churu and Dungarpur, 13 in Rajsamand, 11 each in Ganganagar and Jaisalmer, 10 in Jalore, nine in Chittorgarh, six in Tonk, five in Hanumangarh, four in Dausa, three in Baran, and two each in Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur and Sirohi.

Jaipur accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state at 219, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 48 in Bikaner, 47 in Kota, 35 in Nagaur, 33 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.