Minor girl working as domestic help in Delhi rescued

The minor was taken to the Model Town police station where her statement was recorded, it said. The victim informed that she is from Godda district of Jharkhand where she used to live with her parents and five siblings, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:47 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday said it has rescued a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly made to work as a domestic help in ‎North West Delhi's Model Town and was not paid her dues. An unidentified person informed the panel about the condition of the girl and requested intervention on Sunday night. The commission immediately sent a team at the given location and rescued the girl, according to a DCW statement. The minor was taken to the Model Town police station where her statement was recorded, it said.

The victim informed that she is from Godda district of Jharkhand where she used to live with her parents and five siblings, it said. Her parents are very poor and undertake seasonal farming to make their ends meet. "The girl has studied only up till Class 3. Around six months back, she was brought to Delhi by her paternal uncle where she was promised a good job by him. Her uncle left her at a placement agency office. She was placed for domestic work at a house in Model Town where she was often beaten up and not given her wages," the commission alleged. After a medical examination, the girl has been shifted to a shelter home. The police said a call was received around 9.22 pm after which a team from the Model Town police station went to the house where the girl was working.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, "Further course of action will be taken after the girl records her statement before Child Welfare Committee." PTI SLB AMP DPB.

