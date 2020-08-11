Left Menu
Raj govt to provide free foodgrains till November under food security scheme

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the benificiaries will be given five kg of wheat per person and one kg of gram per family under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as well as the NFSA. He took the decision during a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the state, an official statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:49 IST
The Rajasthan government on Monday announced it will provide free foodgrains to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) till November. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the beneficiaries will be given five kg of wheat per person and one kg of gram per family under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as well as the NFSA.

He took the decision during a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the state, an official statement said. Gehlot instructed officials to ensure proper monitoring of the distribution process and said that in the present circumstances it is very important for the poor to get ration on time. The chief minister appealed to the people to be more vigilant against the coronavirus infection during the period of continuous rains and seasonal diseases in the state.

