Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus: UN chief following post-election developments ‘with great concern’

The UN Secretary-General has appealed for restraint in Belarus, where ongoing clashes between police and demonstrators continue following disputed elections held on Sunday.

UN News | Updated: 11-08-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 02:09 IST
Belarus: UN chief following post-election developments ‘with great concern’
Show maximum restraintSpeaking later in the day in New York, UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General continues to follow the situation “with great concern”. Image Credit: Flickr

Protests broke out overnight in the capital, Minsk, and other cities, ahead of preliminary results announced on Monday, which showed longtime President Alexander Lukashenko had won 80 per cent of the vote, thus securing a sixth term in office.

Thousands were arrested in the protests, which continued for a second night, international media reported on Monday.

Show maximum restraintSpeaking later in the day in New York, UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General continues to follow the situation "with great concern".

UN chief António Guterres has urged all relevant parties to avoid actions that would further inflame tensions and to approach the issues in the spirit of dialogue.

"The Secretary-General calls on the Belarusian authorities to show maximum restraint and to ensure full respect for the rights of freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association", Mr Dujarric told journalists.

Respect citizens' rights

"He emphasizes the importance of its citizens exercising their rights peacefully in accordance with the law. The Secretary-General urges all relevant actors to avoid actions that would further inflame tensions and to approach the issues in the spirit of dialogue."

President Lukashenko, 65, has been in power since 1994 and is Europe's longest-serving leader.

His main challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, accused the vote of being rigged and has called on the President to step down, according to media reports.

The 37-year-old teacher and interpreter had no prior political experience before the election. She entered the race in July after her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular blogger, was arrested before being able to register as a candidate.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra to accord state funeral to pilot killed in Kerala plane crash

Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander Retired Captain DV Sathe, who was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7 and claimed 18 lives. The Stat...

Jack Harrison joins Leeds United on season-long loan deal from Manchester City

Manchester Citys Jack Harrison has extended his loan agreement with Leeds United for another season. Leeds United can today announce Jack Harrison has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, with a view to a perma...

Tennis-Konta suffers heart scare in Lexington loss

Johanna Konta says she suffered heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Monday. The third-seeded Briton needed medical attention just mi...

Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria state

Australias second-most populous state reported only a small rise in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced authorities to put the city of Melbourne back into lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020