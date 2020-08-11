Flights suspended from six cities to Kolkata till August 31
In a bid to contain the novel coronavirus in Kolkata, the West Bengal government has extended the suspension of flights from six major cities-- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad till August 31.
"Kindly refer to my earlier letter no. 371/HS/PA/20 dated 3-07-20 under reference to Chief Secretary's letter No 282-CS/2020 dated 17-7-20 regarding the suspension of flights to Kolkata from High COVID prevalence cities (vis, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad).I am further directed to inform you that the suspension of flights from the aforesaid cities to Kolkata will continue till 31st August 2020," the letter from Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay reads.
According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has so far recorded 26,375 number of COVID-19 cases. Out of the total, 15,35,743 have been migrated and 2,059 have died after contracting the virus. (ANI)
