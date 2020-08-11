Left Menu
Development News Edition

US scholar killed in Bulandshahr road mishap, family alleges eve-teasing

A girl from Dadri Tehsil of Gautam Buddha Nagar district has died in a road accident, police said. However, her family members have alleged eve-teasing to be the cause behind the accident leading to her death.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:33 IST
US scholar killed in Bulandshahr road mishap, family alleges eve-teasing
Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Bulandhshahr. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A girl from Dadri Tehsil of Gautam Buddha Nagar district has died in a road accident, police said. However, her family members have alleged eve-teasing to be the cause behind the accident leading to her death. "A girl named Sudeeksha of Dadri was going to her maternal uncle's home in Bulandshahr with her paternal uncle. They had an accident on their way and the girl died. We are trying to nab the accused. Further probe is underway. The family has said that she was studying in America," said Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Bulandhshahr.

Sathendra Bhati, paternal uncle of Sudeeksha said that she was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL. "We were going to my son's college in Jahangirabad of Bulandshahr to take documents. On the way, a bullet overtook us several times, I lowered the speed of my bike. The bullet rider then went ahead and stopped. I suddenly lost control and hit the bike. My niece was hurt and she died. I was injured too," he said.

"She was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL. She was to leave for America on August 20 and we were going to Jahangirabad as she wanted to meet her paternal uncle before leaving for the US," he added. Omkaar Bhati, a relative of Sudeeksha said, "She was going to her maternal uncle's home with her paternal uncle on a bike. Two boys came on a bullet and they were passing comments while following Sudeeksha. They (bikers) overtake and suddenly pulled the emergency brake and an accident occurred. Sudeeksha died on the spot. She was district topper and she was studying in the US." (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dwarf planet Ceres is ocean world with salty water deep undergroundCeres, the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, is an ocean world with a big reservoir of salt...

McCullers pitches Astros past Giants

Lance McCullers carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, and the host Houston Astros parlayed a four-run third inning into a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. McCullers 2-1, roughed up for a career-high-tying eight...

Mexican police catch 8 men connected to journalist's killing

Prosecutors in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero said Monday they have caught eight men, one of whom was carrying a weapon used to kill a Mexican journalist. The eight were caught after some of them opened fire on police who pulled thei...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Big cats droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisisOne creatures droppings can be anothers treasure, as Germanys Krone Circus is finding out during the new coronavirus pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020