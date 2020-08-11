Parties using ‘idol politics’ to woo Brahmins: UP deputy CM

Left Menu
Those who disrespected Brahmins earlier are now trying to gain their favour through “idol politics”, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said as he slammed the SP and BSP’s efforts to woo the community by promising to build statues of Parshuram in the state.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:57 IST
Those who disrespected Brahmins earlier are now trying to gain their favour through “idol politics”, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said as he slammed the SP and BSP’s efforts to woo the community by promising to build statues of Parshuram in the state. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had on Sunday promised to build a statue and hospitals in the name of Parshuram and saints revered by other communities if voted to power in the 2022 assembly polls days after the Samajwadi Party said that it will build statues of Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sharma said people cannot be misguided by such promises as they have not yet forgotten the slogan-- 'Tilak, Tarazu Aur Talwar, Inko Maaro Joote Char” (reject Brahmins, Vaishyas, Thakurs/Jaats etc) which was allegedly coined by the BSP. The maximum number of images of Parashuram were damaged during Samajwadi Party regime, he claimed, highlighting that four idols of Parashuram were broken in Ferozabad under the Akhilesh Yadav regime in the state.

"If those who used to break idols are now talking about installing them, they know which community is supporting which party," he said referring to Brahmins who are seen as traditional voters of the BJP in the state. The parties that were opposing reservation given to those belonging to General category by the Union and state governments have done a volte face now, Sharma said.

The fact is that these parties have realised that their base is eroding and are using new gimmicks to attract voters, Sharma said, adding that the people, however, have rejected them several times since they are aware of their real face. The SP and BSP thrive on caste politics and the Congress, at times has been playing a supportive role, the deputy chief minister said.

On allegations levelled by Mayawati that President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited to the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya since he is a Dalit, Sharma said Kameshwar Chaupal, who placed the first brick of the temple, is a Dalit too. The BJP or Vishva Hindu Parishad does not play caste politics, the deputy chief minister said.

Since BJP is working for every class of society, custodians of caste politics, ultimately will not succeed in their evil design, he firmly stated. Asked about the state’s law order situation, he said, deterrent action is being taken in 10 districts of the state and a favourable outcome will reflect shortly.

On the COVID-19 situation in the state, Sharma said people should not panic due to the spurt in cases since the recovery rate is above 86 per cent in the state while the situation in Agra and Mathura has improved. He had earlier said that entry of devotees to temples on Janmashtami will be barred due to COVID-19, while temples would be richly decorated and their sanctity maintained.

Since Janmashtami of Mathura is famous all over the world, live telecast of the main function will give the devotees an opportunity to pay their obeisance to deity. But people will have to celebrate the festival in their homes this year, he concluded. Sharma further said that there was no change in the private schools’ fee structure declared by the state government. “Quarterly fee charging system has been replaced with monthly fee charging system,” Sharma said, adding that no school will be allowed to hike its fee as notified earlier.

