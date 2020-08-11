ATM cathes fire at Lucknow railway station

An ATM at the Lucknow railway station caught fire on Tuesday morning, an official said, added that while the machine was damaged, no passenger was injured. Government Railway Police (GRP) SP Saumitra Yadav said the ATM was located near the entrance of the railway station on the Charbagh side

“Fire brigade personnel were informed and flames were controlled within 15 minutes," he said. Yadav said prima facie it seems a short circuit triggered the fire. “The matter is being investigated. The fire damaged the ATM but no passenger or any other person was injured," the SP added. When asked whether the currency kept in the ATM has been destroyed, Yadav said he does not have any information about this.