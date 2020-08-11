Notorious Kolkata gangster arrested in fake call centre case

Notorious gangster Sheikh Vinod was arrested from south Kolkata's Tollygunge area in connection with a case pertaining to a fake call centre, police said on Tuesday. A close associate of Vinod was earlier arrested, following a complaint lodged by the manager of a nationalised bank, alleging that a Patna-based account holder was duped online by miscreants from Kolkata, they said.

Vinod's name cropped up during the interrogation of the arrested, whose account the money was transferred to, they added. Vinod was arrested on Monday night.

"The accused was working as Vinod's driver and had opened several bank accounts. These accounts were used for several fictitious transactions. During grilling he admitted to opening these accounts as per Vinod's instructions," an officer of the Kolkata Police said. "We have found that this money was collected by miscreants working as executives of a call centre in the Regent Park area," he added.

The investigation is still on and Vinod is being questioned to find out who else was involved in it, police said. "The modus operandi of these people seems to be similar to the gangs based in Jamtara in Jharkhand," the officer said.