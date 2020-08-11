Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies of heart attack in Indore hospital

Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for COVID-19, dies of a heart attack in Indore hospital, says his son. Earlier, Legendary Urdu Poet was tested positive for Coronavirus and shared his report of being COVID-19 positive on Twitter.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said that he got himself tested on Monday after he experienced initial symptoms of the disease and admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Indore.