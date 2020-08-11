Torrential rain damages roads in Dehradun

Several roads have been damaged due to torrential rain over the last two days in Dehradun affecting the movement of vehicles from one city to the other. Police have been deployed in areas impacted by landslides to regulate the flow of traffic.

Narendra Kumar, a traffic police constable said that they were informed about a landslide on Mussoorie-Kuthal road today morning. "We have been directed to inspect the situation and regulate the traffic accordingly, " Kumar told ANI. Vikram Singh, a resident of Dehradun, said that roads have been damaged due to the incessant rain for the last two days. "It has made the movement of vehicles difficult."

Dehradun District Collector Ashish Kumar Srivastava said that repair work was being done. "Soon we will be allocating relief funds for those who have suffered a loss due to heavy rainfall. We had issued an alert for the rainfall," he said.