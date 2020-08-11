Left Menu
Bajwa trains guns on Punjab DGP over withdrawal of police security

“That my threat perception stands confirmed and validated by several intelligence reports over the past few years, however, it is evident that due to political interference and manipulation, a bogus threat assessment report was prepared overnight by the Punjab Police to rule out any threat,” Bajwa wrote.

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday hit out at Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta accusing him of withdrawing his security cover because of “political interference”. Asserting that his threat perception was validated by several intelligence reports over the last few years, Bajwa alleged that a “bogus threat assessment” report was prepared by the police to rule out any threat to him. The Punjab government had last week decided to withdraw state security given to the Rajya Sabha member, saying he enjoys the central security cover and virtually faced no threat

A miffed Bajwa had accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of resorting to “hitting below the belt” by exposing his whole family to risk as he had criticising his government. “I am compelled to highlight your complete abdication of professional integrity and impartiality in the discharge of your duties as the DGP of Police, Punjab,” the parliamentarian said in a letter to Gupta on Tuesday. Bajwa said he was not writing the letter to seek restoration of police security. “However, I am concerned with the politicisation of threat assessment reports and allotment of security to protectees,” he wrote. Bajwa, a former Punjab Congress chief, said he has been highlighting the “politico-police-drug nexus”, production and distribution of illicit liquor, under the alleged “state patronage” and rampant illegal mining in Punjab for the last few years. “That my threat perception stands confirmed and validated by several intelligence reports over the past few years, however, it is evident that due to political interference and manipulation, a bogus threat assessment report was prepared overnight by the Punjab Police to rule out any threat,” Bajwa wrote. Bajwa alleged that the state police apparatus was “acting on the whims and fancies” of the Punjab chief minister by solely furnishing their reports depending on his convenience. He asked Gupta why police security cover given to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia was not withdrawn on the same grounds of central security cover as was done in his case. “Due to political interference, you (DGP) have withdrawn my security provided by the Punjab Police, contrary to all canons of propriety, independence and professional ethics and with utter disregard to established rules and regulations,” he alleged. “The fallacious report prepared by your intelligence department is motivated by political malafide,” he further alleged. Bajwa, in another letter to Chandigarh DGP Sanjay Baniwal, wrote that the Punjab chief minister and the state’s DGP will be solely responsible for any harm caused to his family due to the withdrawal of security cover.

