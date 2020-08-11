Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAC approves procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft for IAF, clears proposals of over Rs 8,722 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved proposals of about Rs 8,772.38 crore for capital acquisition of various equipment and platforms, including 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for IAF.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:07 IST
DAC approves procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft for IAF, clears proposals of over Rs 8,722 crore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved proposals of about Rs 8,772.38 crore for capital acquisition of various equipment and platforms, including 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for IAF. A Defence Ministry release said that DAC approved procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL to address the basic training requirements of IAF.

It said that HAL has successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) prototypes and certification process is underway. "Post-certification 70 Basic Trainer Aircraft will be initially procured from HAL and balance 36 after operationalisation of HTT-40 fleet in IAF," the release said.

To improve the firepower of Indian Navy, the DAC approved procurement of an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM), which is fitted as the main gun on board Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) warships, from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The upgraded version of SRGM has enhanced capability to perform against fast manoeuvring targets like missiles and fast attack crafts and increase the maximum engagement range.

The DAC also approved procurement of 125 mm APFSDS (Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot) ammunition for Indian Army as a 'Design and Development Case'. The ammunition being procured will have a 70 per cent indigenous content. There is requisite capability available for indigenous development of the ammunition, both in terms of 'manufacturing' and 'technology', the release said. The DAC gave approvals which are likely to reflect in speeding up of procurement of AK-203 assault rifles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) upgrades.

The DAC meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The release said that the decisions will strengthen the armed forces by relying on indigenous capability and take forward the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Canadian finance minister's job appears unsure, markets fret over distraction

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneaus job appeared uncertain on Tuesday after reports he had clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prompting analysts to fret about Ottawa becoming distracted as it tackles the coronavirus crisis. The...

Woman ends life after killing 2 sons in Bihar

A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two sons in Bihars Vaishali district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place early on Tuesday in Bhikhanpura village in Desri police station area when other members of...

Haskins aims to command offense like Brady, Brees

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins said Tuesday that he has entered training camp workouts with the mentality that hes the clubs starter. The second-year quarterbacks comments come one day after Washington coach Ron Rivera ...

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to fight on after owner arrested

Hong Kongs Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.Reader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020