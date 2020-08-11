Left Menu
JKSSB's portal records 4.85 lakh registrations for Class 4 posts

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:23 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Tuesday said 4.85 lakh online registration applications have been submitted for Class 4 job vacancies in the union territory. Since the commencement of the online application submission on 10 July till Tuesday morning, 4,85,010 registrations have been done by the candidates on JKSSB's online portal, they said.

Of these, 2,54,100 candidates have completed the online application submission process, the officials said. Besides, 74,600 applications have been submitted online for the post of accounts assistant, they said.

The JKSSB had advertised vacancies for Class 4 posts for district, divisional and union territory cadre in various departments. There are two helplines for the candidates and an email may also be sent to "ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com" for seeking guidance or clarification if someone finds difficulty in submission of application form due to technical issue or any other reason.

