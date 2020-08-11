Janmashtmi: Punjab govt relaxes coronavirus curfew

The Punjab government has decided to give a two-hour relxation in the coronavirus curfew across the state on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of Janmashtami, an official said. The partial relaxation will be only for one night, said a spokesperson at the Chief Minister's Office. Currently, the state has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to tackle the spead of coronavirus. In cities of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala, the government has imposed a stricter curfew from 9 pm to 5 am

The spokesperson said on account of Janamashtami, the curfew will remain in force only from 1 am to 5 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday

Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra has issued detailed instructions in this regard and directed all the district magistrate to issue orders accordingly.