Left Menu
Development News Edition

Janmashtmi: Punjab govt relaxes coronavirus curfew

The Punjab government has decided to give a two-hour relxation in the coronavirus curfew across the state on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of Janmashtami, an official said. The partial relaxation will be only for one night, said a spokesperson at the Chief Minister's Office.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:26 IST
Janmashtmi: Punjab govt relaxes coronavirus curfew

The Punjab government has decided to give a two-hour relxation in the coronavirus curfew across the state on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of Janmashtami, an official said. The partial relaxation will be only for one night, said a spokesperson at the Chief Minister's Office. Currently, the state has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to tackle the spead of coronavirus. In cities of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala, the government has imposed a stricter curfew from 9 pm to 5 am

The spokesperson said on account of Janamashtami, the curfew will remain in force only from 1 am to 5 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday

Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra has issued detailed instructions in this regard and directed all the district magistrate to issue orders accordingly.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO is fast enlarging its role into development activities: Jitendra Singh

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO is no longer confined to the launching of satellites under the Modi government and has been constantly expanding its role in development activities as well, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on T...

Indian envoy, Nepalese foreign secretary to hold talks on August 17: Sources

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepals Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi are scheduled to hold talks on August 17 in Kathmandu under a bilateral framework, in first major engagement since the ties came under strain after the Hi...

AASU releases "confidential" report that wants "declared foreigners" settled outside Assam

The All Assam Students Union, which was part of the Centre-appointed committee on implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, on Tuesday released a confidential report, which, among other things, seeks declared foreigners to be settled outsi...

UPDATE 3-Canadian finance minister's job appears unsure, markets fret over distraction

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneaus job appeared uncertain on Tuesday after reports he had clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prompting analysts to fret about Ottawa becoming distracted as it tackles the coronavirus crisis. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020