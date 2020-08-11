Parliament officials to learn French

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated a training programme in the French language for Parliament officials. Birla said the efficiency of the officials will improve if they acquire proficiency in another language apart from the languages they know.

Speaking to ANI, the speaker said, "In future also, we will organise training programmes in foreign languages for officials. Learning foreign languages will benefit them." "The French language training programme was inaugurated today in the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the purpose of capacity building of officers. Languages connect us. If the officers of the Parliament acquire proficiency in other languages along with their language, then this will increase our efficiency and quality," Birla also said in Tweet.

Pointing out that it was important to improve constantly, he added, "Keeping yourself relevant is challenging in today's fast-changing world. Keeping in mind the needs of the future, it is necessary to continuously improve ourselves and our work. That should be our goal as well. Soon other languages will also be made part of this innovation. My best wishes." (ANI)