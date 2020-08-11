Rohingya man held on charges of securing voter,Aadhaar card impersonating as Indian

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI): A 37-year-oldRohingyaman from Myanmarwas arrested here after he allegedly impersonated as an Indian and secured voter and Aadhaar cardsbesides other ID documents, police said on Tuesday. Themanmigrated to India in 2008 from Bangladesh after crossing over from Myanmar and stayed in Rajendra Nagar area here, they said.

In 2012, he married an Indian woman and subsequently obtained voter card by suppressinghis personal details and nationality, police said. Later, he procured Aadhaar card, driving license and other ID documents and was claiming all welfare schemes introduced by the government for poor Indians, according to a release from Hyderabad police.

Acting on specific information, theman was arrested on Monday and the ID cards seized from his possession, police added.