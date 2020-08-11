Left Menu
DFO arrested for amassing assets disproportionate to know sources of income

As Hota was found in possession of huge disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily, a case was registered against him under Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 for detailed investigation. Hota was arrested on Tuesday and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:03 IST
A senior Odisha Forest Department official was arrested by anti-corruption vigilance wing on Tuesday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Alok Ranjan Hota, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chilika Wildlife Division, Balugaon, was arrested a day after vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous search operations at seven places including his residential and office premises on Monday, a vigilance officer said.

Vigilance officers searched a triple-storied building and a single-storied building of Hota in Bhubaneswar, his relatives building here, his house at his native village Chasikhanda in Jagatsinghpur district, house of a relative in Khordha and his office room and temporary residence at Balugaon, he said. In course of search and inventory, the DFO was found in possession of assets worth Rs 1,00,32,551 including a triple-storied building, a single-storied building, a four wheeler, two two-wheelers, deposits in banks and post offices, investment in insurance policies, gold and silver ornaments, cash over Rs 1 lakh and household articles, SP (Coordination), Vigilance Directorate, said in a statement.

After search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Hota was calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs 77,47,551, it said. As Hota was found in possession of huge disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily, a case was registered against him under Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 for detailed investigation.

Hota was arrested on Tuesday and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. The Court remanded him to judicial custody till August 8, it said, adding that investigation of the case is in progress..

