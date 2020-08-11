SDMC plans to redevelop Old Meherchand Market

The old Meherchand Market in south Delhi's posh Lodhi Road area has been proposed to be redeveloped after demolition of its old structures, officials said on Tuesday. SDMC Standing Committee Chairman Raj Dutt Gehlot said the civic body has approved the redevelopment scheme of the market.

"All the existing structures will be demolished and new construction will be done," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the civic body. Gehlot said that under the approved scheme, 90 per cent ground coverage with 350 FAR (floor area ratio) for basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor, has been accepted. The market may be declared as pedestrian shopping street due to non-availability of parking facility in the premises, the SDMC said.

"Apart from collecting conversion charges SDMC will get Rs 10 crore from the owners for approving the layout plan. "Among the conditions, the individual owner shall get the building plan approved from Building Department as per Standard Facade Control Drawing prepared by the SDMC," the statement said.

The other requirement like staircase, size of different components, etc shall be as per prevailing Master Plan. NOCs from all external agencies shall be obtained by the Building Department of the SDMC. Services shall be maintained as per the laid down norms of respective service department, it said.

The development charges, augmentation charges and other charges shall be recovered from plot owners by the Engineering Department as and when required, the SDMC said..