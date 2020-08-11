Left Menu
Development News Edition

Essentials worth Rs 75 cr distributed under PDS in HP's Hamirpur

During a review meeting, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jitendra Sanjata said grain items worth seventy-five crore rupees were distributed to the people of the district through 296 fair price shops from January to July this year. Items given to the public included rice, wheat flour, wheat, sugar, lentil, refined oil, mustard oil, iodized salt, kerosene oil and LPG cylinders, he added.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:27 IST
Essentials worth Rs 75 cr distributed under PDS in HP's Hamirpur

Essential items worth Rs 75 crore were distributed to people in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district through public distribution system (PDS) in the first seven months of this year, a senior district official said on Tuesday. During a review meeting, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jitendra Sanjata said grain items worth seventy-five crore rupees were distributed to the people of the district through 296 fair price shops from January to July this year.

Items given to the public included rice, wheat flour, wheat, sugar, lentil, refined oil, mustard oil, iodized salt, kerosene oil and LPG cylinders, he added. The ADM said the quality of food grains has also been ensured in the district. He said as many as 2,303 inspections were carried out by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department during this period.

A fine of Rs 49,328 was levied for irregularities found in 161 cases, Sanjata said. He said as many as 1, 42,696 ration cards have been digitalised in the district and about five-and-a-half lakh people have benefited from them.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Tomar launches ICAR's data recovery centre Krishi Megh

To protect the precious data of the governments premier research body ICAR, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched a data recovery centre Krishi Megh set up in Hyderabad. Currently, the main data centre of the Indian ...

Indian Railways all women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing out parade held in Hyderabad

Passing out parade of 83 women sub-inspector cadets Batch No. 9A belonging to different Zonal Railways was held at Railway Protection Force RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali on August 10. During this colorful parade Gajanan Mallya, General Man...

Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party meeting underway at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel

The Congress Legislature Party CLP meeting is currently underway at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer. This is the first CLP meeting since a chance of reconciliation between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has rise...

French PM: Coronavirus spread may get harder to control

The renewed spread of coronavirus in France could become harder to control without a collective effort to stop a rise in the infection rate, its prime minister said on Tuesday.The public was becoming careless, Jean Castex warned, speaking s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020