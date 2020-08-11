Experts preparing 'guidance note' for recovered COVID-19 patients

The Union Health Ministry said Tuesday a group of experts is working on a "guidance note" for people who have recovered from COVID-19 and the possible complications that may afflict them. The note would be issued to states to share it with the health facilities in their areas for patients getting discharged, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing. He said the committee of domain knowledge experts, known as joint monitoring group in the Health Ministry, headed by the DGHS, has found instances of lung and heart related problems faced by some patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

"The group of domain knowledge experts is presently seized with this issue and working on a guidance note for people who have recovered from COVID-19 and possible complications that may afflict them," Bhushan said. He had earlier said that central government hospitals like Safdarjung, RML, LHMC and six AIIMS other than Delhi AIIMS are doing a consultative exercise as part of which the treating doctors there are informing the DGHS on the kind of complications faced by the recovered patients and based on that information the ministry might come out with guidelines in future.