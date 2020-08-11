Left Menu
To ensure strict compliance of physical distancing norms in the Chhattisgarh assembly during its upcoming monsoon session in view of COVID-19, glass panels are being erected for segregating seats of lawmakers inside the house, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:29 IST
Glass panels to separate MLAs in Chhattisgarh assembly

To ensure strict compliance of physical distancing norms in the Chhattisgarh assembly during its upcoming monsoon session in view of COVID-19, glass panels are being erected for segregating seats of lawmakers inside the house, officials said on Tuesday. The monsoon session of the assembly will be held from August 25 to August 28 and it will have just four sittings.

In view of safety protocols, we have been using glass partitions to separate the seats of MLAs to minimise contact between two lawmakers while they attend the proceedings of the house, Principal Secretary of Chhattisgarh Assembly Chandra Shekhar Gangrade told PTI. The seats for lawmakers inside the house have sitting capacity of two and three persons. A glass shield is being erected in the middle of all the seats. Only two MLAs will sit in each seat with a glass partition between them.

"Additional sitting arrangement will be made for at least 11 MLAs, he said. Chhattisgarh has a 90-member assembly.

Legislators will be allowed to enter alone inside the assembly building to avoid overcrowding, while ministers can be accompanied by one personal assistant, Gangrade said. Proper sanitisation of the assembly premises will be done while it will also be ensured that everyone uses hand sanitiser kept at certain locations in the complex, he said.

Several other safety measures will be taken to reduce the risk of spread of the infection during the forthcoming session, the official said. Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant has given direction to complete all arrangements by August 20, he added.

